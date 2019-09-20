Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM: information disclosure
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of F5 BIG-IP ASM, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter