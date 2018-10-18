Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: privilege escalation via Edge Client Policy Library

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Edge Client Policy Library of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...