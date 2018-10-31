Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: denial of service via Portal Access
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via Portal Access of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to trigger a denial of service.
