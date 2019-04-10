Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: information disclosure via iRule Debug Logged Password
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via iRule Debug Logged Password of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
