Vigil@nce - Enigmail: information disclosure via Inline PGP Message Signature Spoofing

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Inline PGP Message Signature Spoofing of Enigmail, in order to obtain sensitive information.

