Vigil@nce - Elfutils: two vulnerabilities
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, SIMATIC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Elfutils.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter