Vigil@nce - Elasticsearch: information disclosure via API Key Username Disclosure

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Elasticsearch.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via API Key Username Disclosure of Elasticsearch, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...