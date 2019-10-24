Vigil@nce - Elasticsearch: information disclosure via API Key Username Disclosure
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Elasticsearch.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via API Key Username Disclosure of Elasticsearch, in order to obtain sensitive information.
