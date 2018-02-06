Vigil@nce - EMC Connectrix B-Series: Cross Site Scripting
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of EMC Connectrix B-Series, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Connectrix Switch.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 06/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Technical details are unknown.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
