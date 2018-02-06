Vigil@nce - EMC Connectrix B-Series: Cross Site Scripting

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of EMC Connectrix B-Series, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Connectrix Switch.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 06/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Technical details are unknown.

