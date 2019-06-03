Vigil@nce - Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier: privilege escalation via Services+REST

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Services+REST of Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...