Vigil@nce - Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier: privilege escalation via Services+REST
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Services+REST of Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter