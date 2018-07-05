Vigil@nce - Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier: file upload

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can upload a malicious file on Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier, in order for example to upload a Trojan.

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 05/07/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Universally Unique IDentifier module can be installed on Drupal.

It can be used to upload a file. However, this file can be uploaded in an arbitrary directory on the server, and then executed.

An attacker can therefore upload a malicious file on Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier, in order for example to upload a Trojan.

