Vigil@nce - Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier: file upload
September 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can upload a malicious file on Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier, in order for example to upload a Trojan.
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 05/07/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Universally Unique IDentifier module can be installed on Drupal.
It can be used to upload a file. However, this file can be uploaded in an arbitrary directory on the server, and then executed.
An attacker can therefore upload a malicious file on Drupal Universally Unique IDentifier, in order for example to upload a Trojan.
