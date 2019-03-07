Vigil@nce - Drupal Ubercart: Cross Site Request Forgery

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal Ubercart, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Ubercart module can be installed on Drupal.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal Ubercart, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...