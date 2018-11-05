Vigil@nce - Drupal Session Limit: privilege escalation via Session List

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Session List of Drupal Session Limit, in order to escalate his privileges.

