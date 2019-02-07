Vigil@nce - Drupal Public Download Count: open redirect
February 2019 by Marc Jacob
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user of Drupal Public Download Count, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
