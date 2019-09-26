Vigil@nce - Drupal Permissions by Term: information disclosure
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make profit of wrong default permissions in Drupal Permissions by Term, in order to get sensitive information.
