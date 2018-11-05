Vigil@nce - Drupal Paragraphs: privilege escalation via Entities

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Entities of Drupal Paragraphs, in order to escalate his privileges.

