Vigil@nce - Drupal Localization Update: privilege escalation via Translation Directory

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Translation Directory of Drupal Localization Update, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...