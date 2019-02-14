Vigil@nce - Drupal Focal Point: Cross Site Scripting
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Focal Point, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Focal Point module can be installed on Drupal.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Focal Point, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
