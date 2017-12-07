Vigil@nce - Drupal Feedback Collect: Cross Site Scripting

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Feedback Collect, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 07/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Feedback Collect module can be installed on Drupal.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Feedback Collect, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

