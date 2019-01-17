Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: code execution via Phar Stream Wrapper
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Phar Stream Wrapper of Drupal Core, in order to run code.
