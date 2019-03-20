Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: Cross Site Scripting via File Module/Subsystem
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via File Module/Subsystem of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, IBM API Connect, I-Connect, Synology DSM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Core module can be installed on Drupal.
However, it does not filter received data via File Module/Subsystem before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via File Module/Subsystem of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
