Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: Cross Site Scripting via File Module/Subsystem

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via File Module/Subsystem of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, IBM API Connect, I-Connect, Synology DSM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Core module can be installed on Drupal.

However, it does not filter received data via File Module/Subsystem before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via File Module/Subsystem of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...