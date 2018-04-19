Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: Cross Site Scripting via CKEditor

June 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CKEditor of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Drupal Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 19/04/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Core module can be installed on Drupal.

However, it does not filter received data via CKEditor before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CKEditor of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...