Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: Cross Site Scripting via CKEditor

June 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CKEditor of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Drupal Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 19/04/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Core module can be installed on Drupal.
However, it does not filter received data via CKEditor before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CKEditor of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
