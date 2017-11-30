Vigil@nce - Drupal Cloud: Cross Site Request Forgery

January 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal Cloud, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 30/11/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Cloud module can be installed on Drupal.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal Cloud, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...