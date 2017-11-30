Vigil@nce - Drupal bootstrap_carousel: Cross Site Scripting
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal bootstrap_carousel, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 30/11/2017.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The bootstrap_carousel module can be installed on Drupal.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal bootstrap_carousel, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
