Vigil@nce - Dovecot: NULL pointer dereference via Submission-login

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via Submission-login of Dovecot, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

