Vigil@nce - Docker Engine/Moby: file corruption via chrootarchive
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Docker CE, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of Docker Engine/Moby on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter