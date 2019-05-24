Vigil@nce - Docker Engine/Moby: file corruption via chrootarchive

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Docker CE, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of Docker Engine/Moby on the host system.

