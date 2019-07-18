Vigil@nce - Docker Engine: information disclosure via Stack Deploy Debug Mode

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Docker CE, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Stack Deploy Debug Mode of Docker Engine, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...