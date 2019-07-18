Vigil@nce - Docker Engine: information disclosure via Stack Deploy Debug Mode
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Docker CE, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Stack Deploy Debug Mode of Docker Engine, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter