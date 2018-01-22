Vigil@nce - Dnsmasq: denial of service via NSEC

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can make Dnsmasq declare that a domain does not exist, because of an error in the signature check step, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Dnsmasq, Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 22/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

