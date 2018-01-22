Vigil@nce - Dnsmasq: denial of service via NSEC
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make Dnsmasq declare that a domain does not exist, because of an error in the signature check step, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Dnsmasq, Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 22/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
