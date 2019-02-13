Vigil@nce - Django: memory corruption via django.utils.numberformat.format

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client. Provenance: document. Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 13/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via django.utils.numberformat.format() of Django, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...