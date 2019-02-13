Vigil@nce - Django: memory corruption via django.utils.numberformat.format
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client. Provenance: document. Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 13/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via django.utils.numberformat.format() of Django, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
