Vigil@nce - Dell PowerConnect: privilege escalation via Plain Text Passwords

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: PowerConnect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Plain Text Passwords of Dell PowerConnect, in order to escalate his privileges.

