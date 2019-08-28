Vigil@nce - Dell EMC VNXe3200: Cross Site Scripting via Cas/Logout Page

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Cas/Logout Page of Dell EMC VNXe3200, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: VNX Operating Environment, VNX Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Dell EMC VNXe3200 product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Cas/Logout Page before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Cas/Logout Page of Dell EMC VNXe3200, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...