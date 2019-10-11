Vigil@nce - Dell EMC Avamar: external XML entity injection

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to Dell EMC Avamar, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Avamar.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

XML data can contain external entities (DTD):





A program which reads these XML data can replace these entities by data coming from the indicated file. When the program uses XML data coming from an untrusted source, this behavior leads to:

content disclosure from files of the server

private web site scan

a denial of service by opening a blocking file

This feature must be disabled to process XML data coming from an untrusted source.

However, the Dell EMC Avamar parser allows external entities.

An attacker can therefore transmit malicious XML data to Dell EMC Avamar, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

