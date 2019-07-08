Vigil@nce - DOSBox: code execution via Access Bypass
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Access Bypass of DOSBox, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
