Vigil@nce - DNS: security improvement via Root Zone Key Signing Key Rollover
October 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of DNS was improved via Root Zone Key Signing Key Rollover.
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 04/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
This bulletin is about a security improvement.
It does not describe a vulnerability.
The security of DNS was therefore improved via Root Zone Key Signing Key Rollover.
