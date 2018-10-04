Vigil@nce - DNS: security improvement via Root Zone Key Signing Key Rollover

October 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

The security of DNS was improved via Root Zone Key Signing Key Rollover.

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 04/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

This bulletin is about a security improvement.

It does not describe a vulnerability.

The security of DNS was therefore improved via Root Zone Key Signing Key Rollover.

