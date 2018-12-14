Vigil@nce - Contao: information disclosure via Back End Users Records View

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Contao.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Back End Users Records View of Contao, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...