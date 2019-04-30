Vigil@nce - Contao: SQL injection
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Contao, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: Contao.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Contao, in order to read or alter data.
The fix for VIGILANCE-VUL-24480 is wrong.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter