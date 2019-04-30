Vigil@nce - Contao: SQL injection

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection of Contao, in order to read or alter data.

Impacted products: Contao.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The fix for VIGILANCE-VUL-24480 is wrong.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...