Vigil@nce - Clementine Music Player: NULL pointer dereference via MoodbarPipeline-NewPadCallback
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via MoodbarPipeline::NewPadCallback() of Clementine Music Player, in order to trigger a denial of service.
