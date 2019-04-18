Vigil@nce - Cisco Wireless LAN Controller: denial of service via Locally Significant Certificate

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco Wireless Controller.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Locally Significant Certificate of Cisco Wireless LAN Controller, in order to trigger a denial of service.

