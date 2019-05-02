Vigil@nce - Cisco Web Security Appliance: code execution via Log Subscription Subsystem
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco WSA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Log Subscription Subsystem of Cisco Web Security Appliance, in order to run code.
