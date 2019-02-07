Vigil@nce - Cisco Web Security Appliance: privilege escalation via Decryption Policy Bypass
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco WSA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Decryption Policy Bypass of Cisco Web Security Appliance, in order to escalate his privileges.
