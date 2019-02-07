Vigil@nce - Cisco Web Security Appliance: privilege escalation via Decryption Policy Bypass

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco WSA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Decryption Policy Bypass of Cisco Web Security Appliance, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...