Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Communications Manager: Cross Site Request Forgery
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco CUCM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
