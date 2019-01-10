Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Communications Manager: information disclosure via Digest Credentials

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco CUCM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Digest Credentials of Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...