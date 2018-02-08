Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Communications Manager: information disclosure via the Web interface

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web of Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Cisco CUCM.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 08/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Technical details are unknown.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

