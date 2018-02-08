Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Communications Manager: information disclosure
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An authenticated attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Cisco CUCM.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 08/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An authenticated attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Technical details are unknown.
