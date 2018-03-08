Vigil@nce - Cisco Secure Access Control Server: external XML entity injection

May 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to Cisco Secure Access Control Server, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Secure ACS.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 08/03/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY XML data can contain external entities (DTD):





A program which reads these XML data can replace these entities by data coming from the indicated file. When the program uses XML data coming from an untrusted source, this behavior leads to:

content disclosure from files of the server

private web site scan

a denial of service by opening a blocking file

This feature must be disabled to process XML data coming from an untrusted source.

However, the Cisco Secure Access Control Server parser allows external entities.

An attacker can therefore transmit malicious XML data to Cisco Secure Access Control Server, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...