Vigil@nce - Cisco SPA100 Series ATA: file reading via Web-Based Management Interface
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ATA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Web-Based Management Interface of Cisco SPA100 Series ATA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
