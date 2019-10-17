Vigil@nce - Cisco SPA100/ATA190 ATA: code execution
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ATA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Cisco SPA100/ATA190 ATA, in order to run code.
