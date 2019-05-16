Vigil@nce - Cisco Prime Infrastructure: SQL injection via Web UI

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Prime Infrastructure.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection via the Web UI of Cisco Prime Infrastructure, in order to read or alter data.

