Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus 9000 ACI: privilege escalation via File Background Operations
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via File Background Operations of Cisco Nexus 9000 ACI, in order to escalate his privileges.
