Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus 9000 ACI: information disclosure via Filter Query

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Filter Query of Cisco Nexus 9000 ACI, in order to obtain sensitive information.

