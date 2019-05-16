Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: memory leak via SNMP

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via SNMP of Cisco NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

